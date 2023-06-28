Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Fall Out Boy’s Wrigley Field Concert Noise Carried For Miles Because Of Rare Weather Pattern, Cubs Say: Aldermen representing Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Roscoe Village and other neighborhoods surrounding Wrigleyville received noise complaints from the Fall Out Boy concert at Wrigley Field last Wednesday.

Grace’s Furniture Sign In Logan Square Could Be Preserved As City Leaders Try To Save Other Vintage Signs: A proposed ordinance from Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa and Mayor Brandon Johnson would update a city law to preserve commercial signs and murals over 30 years old with “significant iconic or cultural value.”

North Avenue Beach’s Castaways Bar & Grill Closed For Renovations During Peak Season: Owner Phil Stefani has said he hopes to reopen by the Aug. 19-20 Chicago Air & Water Show, but permits are still being acquired for the renovation.

Lincoln Park Man Running 7 Marathons In 7 Days For Charity — And To Fight Climate Change: Kenny Moll plans to donate the money he raises from his run to the Sunrise Movement, a environmental youth organization. Neighbors are welcome to run or bike alongside him.

