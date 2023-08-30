Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Reza’s Restaurant Closes After 40 Years In Andersonville: Reza’s had a rough go of it recently after downsizing and coming under fire from city and state officials.

Friday Morning Swim Club Canceled For Rest Of Summer: The weekly lakefront meetup that routinely attracts thousands of swimmers was called off amid concerns the event occurs before swimming is allowed, isn’t patrolled by lifeguards and encourages prohibited floats.

Holiday Club’s Fate Uncertain As Its Longtime Uptown Home Could Become 7-Story Apartment Building: The popular bar is hoping there is room for it in the new 92-unit building proposed to be built at the corner of Irving Park and Sheridan roads.

