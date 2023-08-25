Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Grant Park Vendors Ready To Quit After Competing With Unlicensed Sellers, Special Events All Summer: A summer of NASCAR and Lollapalooza closures, rising rents and competition from unlicensed vendors has some Grant Park concessionaires at their breaking point. “Nothing’s equal and fair,” one complained.

Pilsen’s St. Adalbert Church Under Contract With Buyer That Wants An Event Venue: Built in 1912, the shuttered church could be converted into an event space if the Archdiocese of Chicago’s latest attempt to sell the property goes through.

To learn more about the Howard Street makeover, click on the headline: Chalk Howard Street Fest Returns To Rogers Park Saturday With 3D Chalk Art

