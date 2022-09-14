Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

What Caused Chicago’s Urban Geysers During Sunday’s Storm? Experts Explain The Rare Phenomenon: Chicago’s water spouts were no geothermal reaction. Instead, plumbers and city officials said they were caused by air trapped in the sewers during the heavy rains.

Pilsen Parishioners Camping Outside Former Catholic Church To Block Archdiocese From Removing Beloved La Pietà Statue: For years, Polish and Mexican parishioners fought side by side the save St. Adalbert’s church. Now, they’re fighting to keep a statue there. “I was ready to chain myself to the gate.”

First Football Game In Illinois History Between 2 Black Women Coaches Will Be Played In Chicago Thursday: Konesha Rhea and Jousecelyn Mayfield went from coaching youth football to leading their own high school teams. They say their matchup Thursday is bigger than football.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank