Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Why Chicago Is Losing The War On Rats: New York has a Rat Czar. Other cities are trying new trapping methods. But the “rattiest city in America” can’t keep up with skyrocketing rodent complaints, data shows.

The Last Chapter, A Bookstore Focused On Romance, Opens In Roscoe Village This Weekend: The bookstore will feature every subgenre within romance including fantasy, mystery, romantic suspense and thrillers. BIPOC voices and LGBTQ romances will also be plentiful, the store’s owner said.

Live-Action Downtown ‘Clue’ Now Extended Through Halloween: In a twist on the classic board game, players search for clues at various iconic locations to find the weapon, room and culprit involved in the murder of Mr. Boddy.

Queer Fam Pride Jam Returning To Salt Shed After Being Rescheduled: The family-friendly LGBTQ+ festival will have activities like drag makeovers, skating and an all-ages dance party.

