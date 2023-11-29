Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Sox Park Hosting Drive-Thru Christmas Display With 1 Million Lights: The display, put on by Light of Christmas, aims to bring a new holiday tradition to Chicago.

You Can Help My Block, My Hood, My City Decorate Hundreds Of Homes For The Holidays: Homes and street poles on Martin Luther King Drive will be decorated as part of the organization’s Be A Part Of The Light initiative.

Uptown’s Preston Bradley Center Will Be Revived As Concert Venue, Community Center: The historical church and social services building was sold to Daniel Ivankovich, who will turn the building into an entertainment and community center.

To learn more about the winter migrant shelters, click on the headline: 17 Churches To Become Migrant Shelters As City Hurries To Provide Housing For Winter