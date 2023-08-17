Festivalgoers are seen on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

Chicago Fans Feel Forced To Pay To Enter Free Street Fests — And Some Organizers Are Flouting City Rules: Star Events sold tickets online to free street festivals without telling attendees a donation is optional. And fans say aggressive volunteers at fest gates routinely say a fee is required to enter.

Wieners Circle Stops Playing Music Outdoors, But Neighbors Say Back Patio Is Still Too Noisy: Owner Ari Levy assured neighbors the famed hot dog stand won’t play music outside except on days it has a permit to do so, but neighbors now want the business to stop all special events with loud music.

Meet The Migrant Barbers Offering Fresh Cuts In The Loop: A group of asylum seekers have set up a barber shop in Pritzker Park to pass the time, meet new friends and make some money as they wait to secure work permits.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank