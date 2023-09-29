Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Preservationists Don’t Want DePaul To Demolish 4 Old Row Houses To Build Sports Complex: The row houses dating to the 1890s as well as a courtyard building built in 1925 would be torn down for a new basketball training facility. Preservationists want the school to consider another site.

Dorm Room Picassos? UChicago Students Can Borrow Rare Pieces Through Art Loan Program: The Art To Live With program loans limited-edition artwork by Pablo Picasso, Takashi Murakami, Virgil Abloh and other famous artists so students can spruce up their dorm rooms all year.

‘Little Amal,’ A 12-Foot-Tall Puppet Of Syrian Refugee Girl, Visits Chicago Starting Thursday: Little Amal will make seven appearances in Chicago for interactive performances in Pilsen, Uptown, Rogers Park and Downtown.

