Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Stationery Store Day Kicks Off This Weekend. Here’s Where To Find Deals: Fans of greeting cards, letter-writing and other instruments of the written word can find a bunch of special options at a variety of independent stationery stores this weekend.

Virus That Quickly Kills Rabbits Has Spread To Chicago: People should vaccinate their pet rabbits to protect them from rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 and report any suspicious deaths of wild rabbits to authorities.

Live-Action ‘Clue’ Game Downtown Gives Amateur Detectives Chance To Solve A Murder: In a twist on the classic board game, players search for clues at various iconic locations to find the weapon, room and culprit involved in the murder of Mr. Boddy.

