Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Robberies Have Skyrocketed In West Town And Logan Square. Neighbors Ask: What Is The City Doing About It?: A dramatic uptick in armed robberies on the Northwest Side has community leaders, local police and neighbors on edge and scrambling for solutions.

Obama Foundation Backs Away From Tiger Woods Golf Course In Jackson Park: Former President Barack Obama asked the golf legend to take on the course overhaul near the Obama Presidential Center. Now, foundation officials say they’re not involved in the project and are “singularly focused” on opening the center.

