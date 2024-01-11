Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

The ‘Chicago Rat Hole’ Is The City’s Hottest New Tourist Attraction: People are flocking to a sidewalk hole in Roscoe Village thanks to a viral tweet, an unlucky rodent and some wet cement.

Semicolon Bookstore Closes River West Shop, But Owner Pledges To Reopen On West Side: Danielle Mullen is closing her popular bookstore for the next six months, but she plans to reopen by late summer in East Garfield Park with an added bar and restaurant.

‘Miracle On 63rd Street’ Ice Skating Rink Comes To Englewood Breakroom Space: Corie Luckett created the rink to bring an amenity to Englewood “we wouldn’t naturally see or have access to,” he said. It opens Tuesday.

Where Do TV Shows Film In Chicago? Pilsen, Logan Square And Wicker Park Are Hot Spots: TV shows set in Chicago like “Chicago Fire” and “The Chi” film on sets and in neighborhoods around the city.