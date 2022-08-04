This image taken on May 30, 2012 shows a recipe for grilled herbed Greek lamb kebabs in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

‘A Bigger Cage Is Not The Right Answer’: Animal Advocates Urge Cook County Officials To Relocate Rocky The Coyote: Animal advocates want Rocky moved to a sanctuary in Colorado, where he would have more space. Forest Preserves officials say Rocky is doing well and it could be dangerous to move him.

Big Star Opening Third Restaurant In West Town With A Seafood Focus: Big Star Mariscos will offer aguachile, ceviche and more. It’ll join Big Star’s flagship Wicker Park restaurant and Wrigleyville outpost.

Bucktown Shuffleboard Club Hosting Chicago’s First-Ever Nationally Recognized Tournament This Weekend: The weekend tournament will take over The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club with players from across the city and United States.

