Extremely Local News: West Side mini-golf course was abandoned for years until local teens restored it

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

This West Side Mini-Golf Course Was Abandoned For Years — Until Local Teens Restored It:
Neighborhood teens have revived the Douglass Park mini-golf course that had been dilapidated and unused for more than a decade.

Chicago Ugly Buildings Tour Is An ‘Educational Roast’ Of Downtown’s Least-Loved Buildings:
Chicago may be the architecture capital of the United States — but that doesn’t mean it’s without unsightly buildings.

No Shot, No Show: List Of Chicago Music Venues Requiring Vaccines Grows As Industry Tries To Stay Afloat Amid Delta Surge:
After being closed for more than a year, the live music industry is starting to crawl out from under the coronavirus pandemic.

