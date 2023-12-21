Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

This ‘Christmas Vacation’ House Even Has Clark Griswold Hanging From The Roof: The heavily-decorated home in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood has numerous nods to the holiday classic, including Cousin Eddie.

City Targets Real Estate Empire, Owing Millions In Rat-Related Tickets, As ‘Extreme Scofflaws’: Chicago attorneys want to merge several thousand court judgments, totaling more than $9.3 million, so they can be “pursued together in the most efficient manner possible.”

Heat Watch Study Finds ‘Disproportionate Impacts’ Of Extreme Weather Across City: There was a 22-degree temperature difference in parts of Chicago on a sweltering July day this summer, according to the Heat Watch 2023 report.