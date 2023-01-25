Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Rents Downtown And In The West Loop Expected To Stabilize After Roller Coaster Years: A one-bedroom luxury apartment in the West Loop will cost you $2,200-$2,800 a month now compared to $2,800-$3,000 last year, experts said.

Salesforce Sign Atop New Downtown Tower Was Way Too Bright For Neighbors, So Alderman Has It Dimmed: Salesforce, the San-Francisco-based software firm, lit up its large logo this month atop Wolf Point Tower, a new 60-story building along the Chicago River.

