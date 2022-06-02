Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Maifest Returns To Lincoln Square Thursday For 1st Time In 3 Years, Here’s The Full Schedule: The annual event in the heart of the neighborhood was canceled in 2020 and 2021. Proceeds will benefit organizations including the DANK Haus German American Cultural Center.

Renovations To West Side Stadium Will Give Student Athletes ‘A Sense Of Pride,’ District Says: The Rockne Stadium in Austin is getting a new turf field, an upgraded track and other renovations to modernize the outdated CPS athletic facility.

Weekly Pop-Up Grocery Store Brings Fresh Food Options To West Garfield Park After Aldi Closure: The pop up is the latest effort from neighborhood organizers to ensure West Siders have access to fresh food amid the dire lack of grocery stores.

