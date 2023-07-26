Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Tavern On Rush Owner Opening New Restaurant Across The Street: The restaurant will be on the ground floor of the Thompson Hotel, but it is not yet know whether it will reclaim the Tavern on Rush name.

‘Snoopy In A Blender’ Sculpture Moving From Thompson Center To Art Institute: Otherwise known as “Monument with Standing Beast,” the 29-foot sculpture is moving from its longtime home as the building is restructured for new Google offices.

Garfield Park Conservatory Raising Funds To Build Indoor Children’s Play Space: All donations will be matched dollar for dollar through Aug. 7 as the conservatory seeks to raise $61,000.

The Field Museum Spinosaurus Needs A New Name. Here’s How To Vote: You can vote online or in person until Friday to name the museum’s rare Spinosaurus dinosaur replica Sabah, Sobek or Sandy.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank

Bob Sirott

Recent Posts

Click for more