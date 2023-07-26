Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Tavern On Rush Owner Opening New Restaurant Across The Street: The restaurant will be on the ground floor of the Thompson Hotel, but it is not yet know whether it will reclaim the Tavern on Rush name.

‘Snoopy In A Blender’ Sculpture Moving From Thompson Center To Art Institute: Otherwise known as “Monument with Standing Beast,” the 29-foot sculpture is moving from its longtime home as the building is restructured for new Google offices.

Garfield Park Conservatory Raising Funds To Build Indoor Children’s Play Space: All donations will be matched dollar for dollar through Aug. 7 as the conservatory seeks to raise $61,000.

The Field Museum Spinosaurus Needs A New Name. Here’s How To Vote: You can vote online or in person until Friday to name the museum’s rare Spinosaurus dinosaur replica Sabah, Sobek or Sandy.

