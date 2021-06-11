Extremely Local News: Waveland Clock Tower Building transforms into a golf clubhouse for youth golf program, accessibility improvements to Montrose Bird Sanctuary, and more!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:
First Tee Opens Youth Golfing Facility That Transforms Waveland Clock Tower Building Into A Clubhouse
The new clubhouse features an indoor golfing simulator and a learning lounge for kids in First Tee — Greater Chicago’s program.
Montrose Bird Sanctuary Getting Paved Path This Summer To Improve Accessibility
The bird sanctuary’s main loop will have an asphalt path to keep visitors in approved areas and make more space for nature.
Chicago Fire Eyes Belmont Cragin As Home For Team’s Massive $90M Training Facility
The team wants to build a three-story performance center and seven fields at Hanson Park, bounded by Central, Grand, Fullerton and Long avenues. Organization leaders are also planning to rehab the 2,000-seat Hanson Stadium at 5501 W. Fullerton Ave., which has deteriorated in recent years, Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) said.