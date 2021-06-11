Extremely Local News: Waveland Clock Tower Building transforms into a golf clubhouse for youth golf program, accessibility improvements to Montrose Bird Sanctuary, and more!

A hummingbird takes a second look at a flower in the late afternoon sun near Archer, Fla., Wednesday, July 6, 2005. Hummingbirds are easily seen in Central Florida at this time of year as they enjoy the blooming flowers that make up part of their diet. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

First Tee Opens Youth Golfing Facility That Transforms Waveland Clock Tower Building Into A Clubhouse

The new clubhouse features an indoor golfing simulator and a learning lounge for kids in First Tee — Greater Chicago’s program.

Montrose Bird Sanctuary Getting Paved Path This Summer To Improve Accessibility

The bird sanctuary’s main loop will have an asphalt path to keep visitors in approved areas and make more space for nature.

Chicago Fire Eyes Belmont Cragin As Home For Team’s Massive $90M Training Facility

The team wants to build a three-story performance center and seven fields at Hanson Park, bounded by Central, Grand, Fullerton and Long avenues. Organization leaders are also planning to rehab the 2,000-seat Hanson Stadium at 5501 W. Fullerton Ave., which has deteriorated in recent years, Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) said.