Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Dolci Amori Italian Bakery Now Open In Wicker Park, With Lakeview Location Opening Sunday: Restaurateur Ciro Longobardo is launching a series of Italian “pasticcerias” around Chicago, featuring items like a fiocco di neve “snowflake” pastry and more traditional options.

From Pandemic Pop-Up To Brick-And-Mortar Store, El Churro Shop Opens In Little Village: ‘It Was Such A Hit’: The shop on 26th Street grew out of the online and pop-up business Little Village native Aldo Rios started during the pandemic, in which he made his own churro dough and dipping sauces.

Beware: Red-Winged Blackbirds Are Back And Aggressively Defending Their Lakefront Nests: Signs warning of the birds — sometimes known as “nature’s a–holes” — have popped up along the Rogers Park lakefront.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank