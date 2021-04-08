Extremely Local News: Waste Management ousted, Montrose Beach, and more!

White Sox fans missed a lot last year due to COVID-19 restrictions keeping them out of Guaranteed Rate Field. Jose Abreu had an MVP season, Lucas Giolito threw a no-hitter, and the White Sox made the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. South Side supporters return to the ball park today, and (even with rain in the forecast) the team's groundskeeper, Roger Bossard, couldn't be more excited. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about his 50-plus years with the White Sox, his admiration for Tom Skilling, and even had tips on how to keep your lawn in All Star form.