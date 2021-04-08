Extremely Local News: Waste Management ousted, Montrose Beach, and more!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:
- Waste Management Ousted From Chicago’s Recycling Program
Waste Management lost the city’s Blue Cart contract after a BGA investigation revealed how the company charged the city twice for processing materials in recycling bins.
- Montrose Beach Natural Area Will Expand To Protect Piping Plover Nesting Grounds, Park District Says
The Park District has approved a measure adding 3 acres of beach space favored by the piping plovers to the Montrose Dune Natural Area.
- Howard Street Rebuild Enters New Phase With Bike Lanes, Streetscape, New Lights And More On The Way
Work will include rebuilding Howard Street’s sidewalks and streetscape, adding new lighting, safer crosswalks and improved bike lanes and bus stops.