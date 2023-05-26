Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

New Fulton Market Group Backed By Top Restaurateurs, Developers Wants To Hire Private Security For The Area: Fulton Market’s heavy hitters want to hire P4 Security to provide 24-hour patrols in the area at a hefty price tag of $800,000 a year.

Humboldt Park Man Who Built A Bike That Can Survive Chicago’s Intense Weather Wants To Make One For You: This summer, as a small experiment, Grant is making a limited run of 12 Electric Elk bikes. He hopes to have the first ones available in June.

Warren Park To Get Nature Playground, Pickleball Courts and Cricket Batting Cages Thanks To $1.5 Million City Grant: The grant will also add lighting for nighttime cricket matches and will help refurbish the bocce ball, horseshoes and shuffleboard courts. Work is slated to begin in the fall.

