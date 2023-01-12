Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Baker Miller Becomes Miller Bagel, Bringing A New, Streamlined Menu To Lincoln Square: Bagels have been the cafe’s most popular item over the years, so its owners decided to narrow their focus as food costs climb.

Piece Pizza Partners With PAWS To Feature Adoptable Dogs On Pizza Boxes: The collaboration between PAWS and Piece Pizza will see adoptable dogs featured on pizza boxes delivered throughout the city.

Chicago Tool Library Will Open In New Home On The West Side This Month: The new warehouse is nearly five times larger than the library’s original home, is close to public transit and has a small outdoor courtyard, a co-founder said.