Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Drivers Caught On Camera Blocking Bike Lanes Downtown Could Soon Be Ticketed: Under an ordinance proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and alderpeople, city cameras would be used to catch drivers parked illegally in bike lanes, bus lanes and loading zones and mail them a ticket.

Ground Control Closing Vegan Restaurant After 10 Years In Logan Square: “After the last few years of going through the pandemic and everything else …. were pretty much ready to end it,” co-owner Dan Hanaway said.

Ernie Snowbanks? Looper Scooper? Here Are The Finalists For Chicago’s Snowplow Naming Contest: You can vote for Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel, Celery Salt Bae, Austin Plowers and more through Jan. 31.