Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Wicker Park Walgreens With Iconic ‘Vitamin Vault’ Closing Next Month: The store in the Noel State Bank building has become a hit with tourists and TikTok-ers for its historic architecture and accessibility. It will close in January.

Logan Square’s ‘Sausage Lady’ Is Struggling After An Eviction. Here’s How You Can Help: Katrina Scimone, who has sold Polish sausages outside of Milwaukee Avenue bars for years, was evicted last week. She hopes donations from neighbors will help rebuild her life.

As Investors Buy More Homes Around The Obama Presidential Center, Gentrification Worries Soar: South Shore has experienced the largest share of homes for sale bought by investors than any other neighborhood in the city, raising concerns over housing affordability.