Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Chicagohenge 2022: Here’s How To See It And Get A Pic: Thursday is the fall equinox, when the sun is in just the right position to rise and set between buildings on east-west streets.

Former Immaculata High School And American Islamic Campus To Be Turned Into Apartments, Senior Living High-Rise: The development plan includes turning the Uptown campus into apartments and building a senior living tower on its parking lot.

Underground Railroad Site In Chicago Will Be Honored At Historic Dedication Ceremony Saturday: Jan and Aagje Ton Farm on the Southeast Side once provided a safe harbor to people who had been enslaved but escaped to freedom.

