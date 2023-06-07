Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Vienna Beef Reopening Restaurant, Corporate Headquarters At Former Bucktown Factory: “Vienna Beef Plaza” will include offices for the hot dog brand and additional retail space. The restaurant is slated for a spring 2024 opening.

You Can Golf On Wrigley Field’s Upper Deck Next Month As Part Of Pop-Up Event: Upper Deck Golf, a traveling experience that allows people to golf from the upper deck of various stadiums, is coming to Wrigley Field July 6-9.

How Do Heat Waves Affect Your Neighborhood? City Wants Volunteers For Study On Climate Change Impact: The city wants to find better ways to keep people safe during heat waves, so residents are being asked to monitor temperatures in their neighborhoods.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank