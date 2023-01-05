Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Smoked Fish Feast At Calumet Fisheries During Chicago Visit: Harris picked up smoked trout, salmon and fried oysters at the famed Calumet Fisheries following her speech Wednesday.

Twisted Eggroll, A Black-Woman-Owned Business, Is Coming To Greater Grand Crossing Next Year: Owner Nikkita Randle received about $784,000 in city grant funding to open her first storefront. She’ll sell a variety of savory and sweet eggrolls, side dishes and drinks.

10 Women-Owned Businesses Open At New Far South Side Pop-Up Marketplace: ‘A Dream Come True’: Some of the entrepreneurs are getting to experience running an in-person store for the first time through the marketplace.