Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Summery Cocktail Bar Estereo Opens Second Location In Fulton Market — Estereo FM: The Fulton Market location will also serve coffee in the mornings and empanadas from Cafe Tola.

As CHA Moves To Sell Public Housing Land To XS Tennis Owner, Activists Vow To Fight For Residents To Return: Kamau Murray’s plan to build 39 two-flats and townhomes for tennis employees on the former Robert Taylor Homes awaits federal approval. Housing activists say they won’t let it happen.

Venezuelan Refugees Living In South Side Police Station Find Peace By Volunteering At Community Garden Nearby: Far South Side neighbors opened the community garden so migrants at the nearby police station had a place to unwind. Then some migrants began to pitch in.

Satanists Sue Chicago For Not Allowing Them To Say ‘Hail Satan’ At City Council Meetings: Minster of Satan Adam Vavrick said his request has been stuck in purgatory, which “left me with no choice but to file suit.”