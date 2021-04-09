Extremely Local News: Vaccine eligibility, Lee Bey’s ‘Southern Exposure’ playlist, and more!

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: The Wrigley Building (L) and the Tribune Tower (R) flank either side of the Chicago River 20 April 2005, along Michigan Ave. in downtown, Chicago, Illinois. The Town of Chicago was incorporated 12 August, 1833, with a population of 350. In 2000, the population stood at 2,896,016. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. Chicagoans 16 And Older Can Go To The Suburbs To Get A Vaccine Starting Monday, Governor Says

Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone in Illinois 16 and older starting Monday — except in Chicago. Residents desperate for a dose before the city’s April 19 date can go to state-run vaccine sites, Gov. JB Pritzker said.

2. The Perfect Soundtrack To Your South Side Sightseeing Tour: Lee Bey’s ‘Southern Exposure’ Playlist

Architecture expert and historian Lee Bey released a playlist inspired by his 2019 book on the South Side’s under-appreciated buildings this week, including tracks from Sam Trump, Chance the Rapper, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and more.

3. Rogers Park Artist Opens Andy’s Art, Antiques & Oddities As Ode To Late Mother

Andrew A. Johnston would always go antiquing with his mother. When she died, he decided to change careers and open an antiques shop near his Rogers Park home.