Extremely Local News: Uptown’s Black Ensemble Theater gets $5 million grant

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Uptown’s Black Ensemble Theater Gets $5 Million Grant From Mackenzie Scott, Moves Forward With Plans For Cultural Corridor

The theater will use the grant to reopen and to invest in an artist work/live space nearby.

Beached Sailboat Near Jackson Park Harbor Confuses Neighbors, Attracts Spectators

Neighbors say the boat, called the Dawn Treader, has been camped out near 67th Street for days. The sailboat is registered in Michigan and the U.S. Coast Guard is attempting to reach its owner.

After Being Spared From The Wrecking Ball, Victorian Building Formerly Home To La Luce Receives Landmark Status

Built in 1892 as a Schlitz brewing saloon and tied house, the Queen Anne Victorian building was La Luce’s home from 1989 until the restaurant closed in 2016.