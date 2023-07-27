A couple skates toward an entrance to Lincoln Park Zoo May 16, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

‘Oksoberfest’ Will Bring German Tradition To Lincoln Park Zoo — Minus The Booze: The inaugural sober fest will feature nonalcoholic beer, cocktails, polka music and brats in partnership with Chicago AF and the DANK Haus German American Cultural Center.

Skylark, The Beloved Pilsen Dive Bar, Is For Sale: The owners plan to retire, and want to sell to buyers who would preserve the building and bar, which opened in 2003.

Meet The Sandcastle King Of Montrose Beach: David Rotter finds a soothing calmness in creating elaborate sandcastles that delight beachgoers.

Stevie Edwards, A Fashion Legend With Star-Studded Career, Needs Help As He Fights Cancer: The family of the Washington Park native who has styled Diana Ross and Tiffany Haddish is raising $30,000 to provide round-the-clock care.

