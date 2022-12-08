Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Ald. Jim Gardiner Threatened Team Collecting Signatures For Opposing Campaign, Volunteer Says: Gardiner, who already faces lawsuits and investigations into his conduct, is seeking a second term. He’s shown on Ring camera video approaching an opponent’s volunteer in Norwood Park.

After The Buses: Meet The Migrants At The Center Of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis: Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year.

Turkey Spotted In Beverly Last Month Is Not Wild After All, Rescuer Says: The turkey, which caused a stir in the neighborhood Thanksgiving week, could have been someone’s pet, its rescuer said. She’ll likely be living on an Indiana farm soon.