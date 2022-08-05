Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”

Sign Painters Raising Money To Save Rare Ghost Signs In Lakeview Before Building Is Bulldozed: A collective of Chicago sign painters hopes to raise $20,000 to safely remove and store the signs before the building they’re on is demolished in two weeks.

