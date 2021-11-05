Extremely Local News: Triple R Gallery in Portage Park seeks to fill a void and give local artists more exposure

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Lisa Dent, in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shared details on:

Triple R Gallery In Portage Park Seeks To Fill A Void And Give Local Artists More Exposure-Triple R Gallery, 5031 W. Montrose Ave., will host a grand opening celebration 6-8 p.m Friday with drinks and appetizers.

A West Side Urban Farm That Grows Produce For Food Pantries Is Poised To Grow– Chicago Farmworks is eyeing two lots to expand their urban farm, which grows fruits and vegetables for local food pantries.

Beloved Retiring Mail Carrier Honored By His Forest Glen Neighbors: ‘He Had A Special Inner Warmth’– Roger Mangio delivered mail to Jefferson Park area neighbors for 31 years. He retired Oct. 28