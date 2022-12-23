Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Overnight Weekend Parking Banned On Part Of Division Street In Wicker Park To Curb Partying And Crime: The trial ban starts Dec. 29 and will be in effect for at least one month, Ald. Daniel La Spata said. Some business owners support the move, but others say it will make parking even harder for their customers.

Webster Avenue Bridge Connecting Bucktown And Lincoln Park Reopens After Extensive Rehab: The bridge had been closed to traffic since last year. Supply chain disruptions pushed back its completion several times, officials said.