Extremely Local News: Trader Todd’s in Lakeview vandalized, Navy Pier’s Crystal Gardens, and more

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Trader Todd’s In Lakeview Vandalized, Defaced With Racist, Anti-Vax Comments: ‘We’re Completely Dumbfounded’ – The damage to the building is costing “thousands of dollars” to repair, Trader Todd’s general manager said.

Navy Pier’s Crystal Gardens Are Being Turned Into Virtual Scenery — But Residents Are Pushing Back With A Petition– The free Crystal Gardens will be replaced by a paid virtual space, upsetting some residents. But Navy Pier says the move is necessary to boost businesses there.