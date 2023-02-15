Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Touhy Park To Reopen This Spring As Tent City’s Population Declines To 2 Residents: The Park District will begin enforcing its curfew and camping rules in time for the return of spring programs at Touhy Park, Ald. Maria Hadden said.

Pilsen Parents Who Stepped Up To Lead Little League Into Its 50th Year Looking For Players And Local Sponsors: Six Pilsen parents became team leaders in the Pilsen Athletic League when the previous team organizer stepped back recently.

To learn more about a school’s new book vending machine, click this headline: A Teacher Got Her Students A Book Vending Machine To Nurture Their Love For Reading. Here’s How To Help Keep It Stocked