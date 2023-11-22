Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Weinberg Hosiery Closing In December After 60 Years On Roosevelt Road: Felice and Richard Nelson take a look back as they close the family business that started in 1948 in the Maxwell Street open air markets.

Calumet Fisheries Catches Fire Days After Reopening From Failed Health Inspection: Fire investigators ruled the fire at the famed fish shack was accidental and caused by an electrical issue.

Tin Roof, Nashville-Born Bar And Music Venue, Opens In Wrigleyville: It’s the first Chicago location for the live music chain, which started in Nashville.