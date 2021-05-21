Extremely Local News: TikTok’s Dilla The Urban Historian, block parties are back, and more!

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An aerial view of downtown Chicago, Ill., with the shoreline of Lake Michigan on the left, is seen in this 1984 photo. (AP Photo)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

TikTok’s Dilla The Urban Historian Is Educating Followers And Challenging Chicago Stereotypes — 60 Seconds At A Time
One of Sherman ‘Dilla’ Thomas’ forays into Chicago history before becoming 6figga_dilla on TikTok was memorizing the city’s street grid. As a teenager, his cousin would call him during dates to get directions

Pullman Artspace Lofts Open In Restored 1880s Buildings, Marking Neighborhood’s First Residential Development In 60 Years
A collaboration of nonprofit groups worked to rehab two long-vacant 1880s buildings at 11137-49 S. Langley Ave. that are on the National List of Historic Places.

Block Parties Are Back — But Without Bouncy Houses, City Says
Block parties will be allowed this summer, though they can’t make their return until July 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular