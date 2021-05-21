Extremely Local News: TikTok’s Dilla The Urban Historian, block parties are back, and more!

An aerial view of downtown Chicago, Ill., with the shoreline of Lake Michigan on the left, is seen in this 1984 photo. (AP Photo)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

TikTok’s Dilla The Urban Historian Is Educating Followers And Challenging Chicago Stereotypes — 60 Seconds At A Time

One of Sherman ‘Dilla’ Thomas’ forays into Chicago history before becoming 6figga_dilla on TikTok was memorizing the city’s street grid. As a teenager, his cousin would call him during dates to get directions

Pullman Artspace Lofts Open In Restored 1880s Buildings, Marking Neighborhood’s First Residential Development In 60 Years

A collaboration of nonprofit groups worked to rehab two long-vacant 1880s buildings at 11137-49 S. Langley Ave. that are on the National List of Historic Places.

Block Parties Are Back — But Without Bouncy Houses, City Says

Block parties will be allowed this summer, though they can’t make their return until July 5.