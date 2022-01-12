Extremely Local News: TikTok Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas working on Chicago-based TV series with Netflix

FILE – This Aug. 13, 2020, file photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Netflix’s video streaming service has surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its expanding line-up of TV series and movies continues to captivate people stuck at home during the ongoing battle against the pandemic. The subscriber milestone highlighted Netflix’s fourth-quarter results released Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

TikTok Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas Working On Chicago-Based TV Series With Netflix– Dilla’s short history videos about the city have exploded in popularity. Now, he wants the rest of the world to see Chicago the way he does through a new TV show.

Did You Lose Your Wedding Band? Wicker Park Neighbors Trying To Unite Ring With Its Owner– A lost wedding band found on the sidewalk in Wicker Park has set off an online search effort for its owner.

Block Club Chicago Awarded $1.6 Million Grant From American Journalism Project To Expand– In conjunction with the American Journalism Project grant, the Chicago Community Trust pledged an additional $450,000 in matching funds to Block Club over three years.