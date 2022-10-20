Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’: People who celebrated Downtown last month also received tickets for passengers hanging out of their cars. Police said they were obstructing or interfering with traffic.

What Was The Shadowy Figure That Haunted Edgewater In 1895?: ‘As Silent As The Night’: The faceless phantom-like “thing” wandered restlessly at the corner of Broadway, Ridge and Bryn Mawr avenues, spooking residents, police and horses.

Southside Wolfpack Youth Football Has Helped Thousands Go To College, ‘Saved Lives’ Over Its 25 Years: Ernest and Tonya Radcliffe’s youth football and cheerleading have produced hundreds of Division 1 athletes, sent three players to the NFL and count former President Barack Obama among its fans.