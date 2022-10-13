Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of the ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon had details on:

Uncommon Ground Closing Edgewater Location After 15 Years. It Was Once Named Greenest Restaurant In The US: The pioneering farm-to-table restaurant opened its second location on Devon Avenue in 2007 with a rooftop urban farm. Its original Lakeview location will remain open.

National Public Housing Museum Finally Being Built On Little Italy CHA Site After 15 Years Of Planning: The long-anticipated museum will be inside the last remaining building from the Chicago Housing Authority’s Jane Addams Homes.

Thousands Of Trees Bought For City Program Still Sit In Lot As Frost Approaches, Critic Says: The city says it’s planted more than 10,000 trees this year and plans to reach its goal of 15,000 before time runs out.