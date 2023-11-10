Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Chicago’s Hottest Music Venue Is a Concrete Pillar In The Chicago River: The “Secret River” concert series features local bands performing atop a concrete bridge pile on the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Calumet Fisheries Closed After Flunking Inspections For ‘Rodent Activity’: A sign in the window of the beloved smoked fish spot said it was closed for remodeling. City officials said it cannot reopen until it passes a health inspection.

What Are Your Neighborhood’s Borders? Study Asks Chicagoans To Weigh In: The city has 77 community areas, but a Chicago Neighborhood Project survey asks residents define where they live.