Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

City Council To Consider $2 Million For Artificial Turf, New Drainage To Help Fix Winnemac Park: The money for the long-awaited project would come from TIF funds. If it is approved, construction would need to wrap by the end of 2024.

Lightfoot Watched Election Results Roll In At Logan Square Arcade Bar Emporium: The mayor previously said Emporium was her favorite bar thanks to its beer selection. She spent Tuesday watching the results come in with friends.

10 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Easter Egg Hunts, Handmade Market, Jazz Brunch And More: A Holi celebration, National Empanada Day pop-up and yoga are also on deck.