Extremely Local News: The Wilson Club, Jefferson Park affordable housing, and more

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Uptown’s Wilson Men’s Hotel Is Now The Wilson Club — And A Few Former Tenants Are Moving Into The Upscale Micro-Apartments

The redevelopment of one of Uptown’s last single-room occupancy hotels, 1124 W. Wilson Ave., became a rallying point for those fighting gentrification in the neighborhood.

700 People Apply For 75 Apartments In Jefferson Park Affordable Housing Complex Some Neighbors Didn’t Want

The project at 5150 N. Northwest Highway was the subject of a long, heated, racially charged debate. But now some people initially skeptical of affordable housing have applied for spots, its developer said.

100 Years And Counting For Beverly Bike And Ski: ‘A Touchstone Of The Neighborhood’

The shop can repair bikes that are decades old — expertise that came in handy when the pandemic caused a nationwide bike shortage and people dug out old bikes from their garages.