Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Police Are Launching A Nightlife Patrol In The West Loop And West Town: The new unit will be tasked with patrolling entertainment districts overnight on the Near West Side.

Wieners Circle Vowed To Keep Back Patio Chill, But Neighbors Say It’s Too Loud And Rowdy: The Wieners Circle needs to address and abate noise, loitering and littering, neighbors said. A meeting was called by the area’s alderman in an effort to settle the dispute.

Taco Pros Opening In Susie’s Drive-Thru Building On NW Side: Taco Pros could open in September, the owner said. Susie’s Drive-Thru closed last year after 50 years in the neighborhood.

Vegan Restaurant Sundrip Opening In Hyde Park Next Month: The family-owned vegan eatery plans to open in September, bringing “living” foods like açaí bowls, salads, smoothies and juices to 55th Street.

