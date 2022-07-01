Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Lakefront Trail Users Horrified As Cars Drive Onto Pedestrian And Bike Path To Avoid Traffic Jam: WATCH: Several people drove on the trail, where vehicles are not permitted. The incident shows a need for more trail protection from drivers, users say.

July 4 ‘Families For Abortion Access’ March Aims To Elevate Voices Of Those Who Will Be Hurt Most By Roe Ruling: The owner of Kido Chicago organized the family-friendly Bronzeville march to welcome people of color and those who already have kids — groups that will be disproportionally harmed by abortion bans.

Quality Time Opens In Logan Square With Craft Cocktails, Tamales From The Tamale Guy: Claudio Velez — The Tamale Guy — has a permanent residency at the new Logan Square bar, located on Diversey Avenue in the former Son of a Butcher space.

