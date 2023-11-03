Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

Austin’s 94-Year-Old Mars Candy Factory Could Become City Landmark: A key city committee granted preliminary landmark status for the building’s architectural design and its contribution to Chicago’s history of candy making.

Meet Miguel Esparza, The Spanish Voice Of 4 Chicago Sports Teams: The Humboldt Park native is part of a growing effort by Chicago sports teams to reach the Latino community.

25 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: A Fall Market, Cranksgiving, Pumpkin Smashing And More: You can also attend a celebration for the Proud Black Lesbians & Gays March, take a tour of Graceland Cemetery or write poetry with bunnies.

