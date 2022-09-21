Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

The Lorali, A Former Uptown Single-Room Occupancy Hotel, Will Become 80 Market-Rate Apartments: The Lorali, empty since 2019, is the latest single-room occupancy building to be redeveloped into market-rate apartments in Uptown.

Gertrud Kolmar Park Dedication Honoring German-Jewish Poet Killed In Holocaust Set For Thursday: The rededication ceremony for the Northwest Side park will honor a writer and poet who created more than 450 pieces, continuing her work even while being persecuted by the Nazis.

Alligator Robb's upcoming fundraiser: Help Fund Alligator Robb's Gator Research At Sunday Fundraiser At Revolution Brewing

