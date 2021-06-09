Extremely Local News: ‘The Great Lake Jumper,’ 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge & more

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

‘The Great Lake Jumper’ Nears 365 Straight Days Of Plunging Into Montrose Harbor To Treat His Pandemic Anxiety

Dan O’Conor began his daily ritual last summer as a way to clear his head during the pandemic. Instead of stopping, he powered straight through the winter and spring.

43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge To Be Demolished Wednesday, Closing Lake Shore Drive Overnight

A new, accessible overpass — similar in design to the curvy 41st Street bridge — is set to open late next year.

Sergio Castro Put On Jazz Shows In His Front Yard in 2020. Now They’re Concerts in Palmer Square Park

The shows, popular last summer, will continue at a new venue. “We’re just trying to provide a nice thing for the neighborhood.”